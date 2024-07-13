They made me this way – Shatta Wale blames his parents for neglecting him

Shatta Wale accuses him of neglecting her Pulse Ghana

Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah, Shatta Wale's mother, went public last weekend, revealing that she had not seen her son for over ten years and that he has failed to care for her even in her desperate times.

She added that she relies on relatives who are accommodating and caring for her financial responsibilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

In reaction to the claims, Shatta Wale said that though he loves his mother, he has no obligations toward her upkeep.

He revealed that his mother neglected him when he was young, hence he is paying her back in kind. Shatta Wale revealed that his stepmother stepped in to care for him and his daughter during his early years, providing stability and support which his biological mother did not offer.

Pulse Ghana

He also expressed frustration over his biological mother’s decision to take family matters to social media, which he felt was inconsiderate and aimed at attracting public sympathy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Background:

Shatta Wale has faced ongoing accusations of neglecting his mother, which came to light in 2022 when she revealed being evicted from her home after six years.