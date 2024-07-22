ADVERTISEMENT
Shatta Bandle loses part of newly fixed teeth weeks after flaunting new set

Dorcas Agambila

Popular diminutive social media star and self-acclaimed rich man Shatta Bandle has lost part of his newly fixed teeth.

Shatta Bandle spotted with a big dent
Shatta Bandle spotted with a big dent

A video shared on his Instagram page showed a dent in the newly fixed teeth, which amused and puzzled his followers.

Shatta Bandle recently went viral for flaunting his brand-new teeth, which filled the trademark gap that had long been a part of his distinctive look, a procedure done by Dr. Louisa. Fans celebrated his new smile, seeing it as a fresh chapter in his life and a boost to his self-esteem.

What can you use to insult me now - Shatta Bandle to critics after fixing teeth
What can you use to insult me now - Shatta Bandle to critics after fixing teeth What can you use to insult me now - Shatta Bandle to critics after fixing teeth Pulse Ghana

However, the joy was short-lived. In the video that made rounds on social media, Shatta Bandle's relatively new smile was tainted by a noticeable dent at the bottom part of his front teeth.

The surprising defect sparked reactions from netizens, who flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts. Many netizens found the situation humorous, while others expressed curiosity about how such a mishap occurred so soon after his dental transformation.

Shatta Bandle
Shatta Bandle Pulse Ghana

Shatta Bandle recently found his smile again after the upper teeth he lost in an accident were expertly fixed by the wife of Afro-Dancehall icon Stonebwoy, Dr. Louisa Ansong – a dentist.

Known for his miniature stature and big personality, he had undergone a transformative dental procedure.

He shared his journey on Instagram, posting a ‘before-and-after’ video that showcases his new smile.

Shatta Bandle
Shatta Bandle Shatta Bandle Pulse Ghana

Dr. Louisa Ansong also shared her excitement about the opportunity to work on Shatta Bandle’s teeth.

The wife of the reigning TGMA Artiste Of The Year said the next stage of the procedure would complete the transformation.

Dorcas Agambila

