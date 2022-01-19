RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Seyi Shay is engaged

Odion Okonofua

The music star showed off her diamond ring during a recent interview.

Nigerian music star Seyi Shay is engaged and may be walking down the aisle soon.

The music star made this known during an interview with Beats FM.

She was asked about the noticeable diamond ring on her finger and she explained how she got it.

"Some guy gave it to me and said 'hey would you marry me?'' she said.

Seyi Shay confirmed her engagement saying it is one of the reasons she has been glowing. According to her, her relationship sealed the entire package.

The music star who is also pregnant has not revealed the identity of the lucky man she is about to walk down the aisle with.

The contestant who made Ṣeyi Shay cry (Nigerian idol).

In other news, the music star didn't make it to this year's panel as one of the judges for the seventh edition of 'The Nigerian Idol.'

She won't be forgotten in hurry because of her fierce and blunt comments during the sixth season of the talent show.

