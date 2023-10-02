ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Seun Kuti struts his stuff on the Paris Fashion week runway

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

And the singer looked good walking the runway as well.

Seun Kuti walking on the Paris Fashion Week runway [Instagram/BigBirdKuti]
Seun Kuti walking on the Paris Fashion Week runway [Instagram/BigBirdKuti]

Recommended articles

He graced the runway on Day 7 of Paris Fashion Week, strutting in a piece called Stuntman on Set that featured a white and green bodysuit with a flag-style striped with blue and green hues. The singer was modelling the contemporary French brand Casablanca on its 'Day of Victory' Printemps-Été 2024 runway show.

Kuti is not the only Nigerian celebrity to grace a prestigious runway with his presence. Back in 2018, Wizkid walked the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Men's Fashion Week, strutting a gold-appliqued and embellished ensemble, with a studded balaclava.

ADVERTISEMENT

Popular Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, became a prominent Puma ambassador and brand representative in 2021. He then walked the catwalk in support of the sportswear company's "Futrograde" show.

This marked Puma's triumphant return to New York Fashion Week after a five-year absence from the show. Davido then became a global envoy for the German brand after making the formal announcement of his association with Puma last year, making Nigerians both at home and abroad very proud. He walked the runway with other big names like Usain Bolt and American model Winnie Harlow.

The singer wore a matching tracksuit ensemble with a pair of maroon PUMA hand gloves, a black fur bucket hat and accessorized with chunky chains, and a pair of Richard Mille watches.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Seun Kuti struts his stuff on the Paris Fashion week runway

Seun Kuti struts his stuff on the Paris Fashion week runway

AFRIMA, PMAN, MPAN, hold emergency summit on Nigerian music industry

AFRIMA, PMAN, MPAN, hold emergency summit on Nigerian music industry

Global impact and reach: How old is Pastor Chris?

Global impact and reach: How old is Pastor Chris?

4 celebrities react to Ilebaye's win on 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

4 celebrities react to Ilebaye's win on 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

Comedian Basketmouth apologises to colleague AY Makun after years of beefing

Comedian Basketmouth apologises to colleague AY Makun after years of beefing

6 promising Nigerian titles to expect this October

6 promising Nigerian titles to expect this October

Ilebaye emerges the winner of 'BBNaija All Stars' season 8

Ilebaye emerges the winner of 'BBNaija All Stars' season 8

Cross, Pere and Adekunle get evicted from 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cross, Pere and Adekunle get evicted from 'BBNaija All Stars'

5 most controversial moments on 'BBNaija All Stars'

5 most controversial moments on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo did not chase me out of Al Nassr — Vincent Aboubakar

Ronaldo did not chase me out of Al Nassr — Vincent Aboubakar

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star celebrates Nigerian Independence Day

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star celebrates Nigerian Independence Day

Osimhen can succeed Messi, Ronaldo — Jose Peseiro

Osimhen can succeed Messi, Ronaldo — Jose Peseiro

Super Falcons: Alozie, Plumptre lead Nigeria's 63rd Independence Day celebrations

Super Falcons: Alozie, Plumptre lead Nigeria's 63rd Independence Day celebrations

Napoli social media executive resigns amidst Osimhen TikTok saga

Napoli social media executive resigns amidst Osimhen TikTok saga

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bella Shmurda tells Naira Marley to report himself to the police [meeteverydaypeople]

Bella Shmurda seemingly throws shade at Naira Marley in new tweet

The healthcare facility stresses that he was dead on arrival.

Mohbad did not die in our facility, he was dead on arrival - Hospital

Nigerian reality TV star Angel Smith attests doubles down that her relationship with Soma is real. [Instagram/TheAngelJBSmith]

BBNaija's Angel debunks rumours tagging her relationship with Soma as PR

Portable and his new whip [Instagram/Portablebaeby]

Portable flaunts newly acquired whip after crashing previous car