Seun Kuti struts his stuff on the Paris Fashion week runway

He graced the runway on Day 7 of Paris Fashion Week, strutting in a piece called Stuntman on Set that featured a white and green bodysuit with a flag-style striped with blue and green hues. The singer was modelling the contemporary French brand Casablanca on its 'Day of Victory' Printemps-Été 2024 runway show.

Kuti is not the only Nigerian celebrity to grace a prestigious runway with his presence. Back in 2018, Wizkid walked the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Men's Fashion Week, strutting a gold-appliqued and embellished ensemble, with a studded balaclava.

Popular Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, became a prominent Puma ambassador and brand representative in 2021. He then walked the catwalk in support of the sportswear company's "Futrograde" show.

This marked Puma's triumphant return to New York Fashion Week after a five-year absence from the show. Davido then became a global envoy for the German brand after making the formal announcement of his association with Puma last year, making Nigerians both at home and abroad very proud. He walked the runway with other big names like Usain Bolt and American model Winnie Harlow.