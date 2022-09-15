Reactions as Davido strutted the Puma runway at New York fashion week

Davido has certainly had a full and interesting week at New York fashion week. First, there were videos of him and American supermodel, Kendall Jenner at the front row of a fashion show. Then he walked the runway for Puma. As you might recall, Davido is an ambassador for the brand, so it’s not out of place.
Afrobeat sensation, Davido walked the runway of Puma at the New York fashion week.
Musicians dropping their mics to strut the runway is not a new phenomenon, Wizkid walked the Dolce and Gabbana runway in 2018.
Even though we are all for celebrities walking the hallway, Davido’s oversized tracksuit and hat made him the butt of many jokes online.
