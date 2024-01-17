Seun Kuti speaks against physical violence as a way to discipline children

In a recent interview with Big Brother Naija star, Phyna, Kuti expressed his belief that resorting to physical discipline constitutes a form of abuse and leaves lasting trauma on African children.

Growing up in a household where his father, the legendary Fela Kuti, opted for alternative methods of discipline, Seun Kuti said he learned the importance of addressing conflicts without resorting to violence. Reflecting on his childhood, he shared, "As African children, we're all abused, we all have the trauma of abuse. However, my dad did not believe in beating us as children."

Kuti acknowledged a rare instance when his father resorted to physical discipline. "The one time he beat me was because I beat my sister. He never liked me fighting my older sister because she's a girl, she was older but she always did some bullsh*t."

On the other hand, Kuti revealed that his mother, while employing more traditional methods of discipline, played a significant role in shaping his perspective. "My mum, on the other hand, used to kick my a**. Oh my God, that woman beat the sh**t out of me."

During the conversation, Phyna interjected, emphasising the need for mothers to discipline their kids. However, Kuti remained firm in his stance against physical punishment. "Beating anybody up is not right in any way, shape, or form, especially when they're under your care. Africans never used to beat their children because it's barbaric," he added.