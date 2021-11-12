Nigerian singer Seun Kuti has encouraged parents to stop trying to make their children be like them.
'Don't make your children like you, You are damaged' - Seun Kuti
The music star drops his two cents about raising children.
The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Friday, November 12, 2021.
"We must stop betraying the true saints, the pure of heart, our children! Be more like them and don’t make them like you, you are damaged! #getthesax," he wrote.
Seun's post has gathered a lot of reactions from his celebrity friends and fans on his Instagram page.
With most of them agreeing to what they called 'deep truth.'
Seun is a Nigerian musician, singer and the youngest son of the famous Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Kuti.
