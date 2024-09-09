ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Selena Gomez reveals she can't carry her own children due to health issues

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She is, however, very open to surrogacy or adoption.

Selena Gomez has come to terms with the dangers involved in carrying her own child [MSN]
Selena Gomez has come to terms with the dangers involved in carrying her own child [MSN]

Recommended articles

The actress, who has been battling lupus (which is a disease that occurs when your body's immune system attacks your own tissues and organs) since 2013, spoke about her health during a recent interview with Vanity Fair.

She said to the platform, “I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

Gomez explained how the new reality due to her health issues really diverted from her initial expectations and how it affected her vision of starting a family. She also divulged that she has now come to peace with this new reality.

ADVERTISEMENT
Selena Gomez's friend Francia Raisa donated a kidney to her in 2017 [Instagram/Selenagomez]
Selena Gomez's friend Francia Raisa donated a kidney to her in 2017 [Instagram/Selenagomez] Pulse Nigeria

“It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. But I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me," said the singer.

Gomez expressed optimism about the future, noting that while her journey to motherhood might look different from what she had originally imagined, she remains excited.

“I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby," she explained.

Before I met my boyfriend, I was single for five years, with the exception of going on a few dates,” she shared. “And I was like, ‘Okay, if this is the vibe, then what is the most important thing to me? Family.’”

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

These Notable Women are Driving the Nollywood Film Industry

These Notable Women are Driving the Nollywood Film Industry

Wura Season 3 set to return on Showmax this September: See first-look images

Wura Season 3 set to return on Showmax this September: See first-look images

Selena Gomez reveals she can't carry her own children due to health issues

Selena Gomez reveals she can't carry her own children due to health issues

ODUGBEMI to serve on Prestigious Oscar Academy's International Engagement Committee

ODUGBEMI to serve on Prestigious Oscar Academy's International Engagement Committee

Ayra Starr has never been in a serious relationship and wants to fall in love

Ayra Starr has never been in a serious relationship and wants to fall in love

Kola The Ryder is blurring the genre lines of African contemporary music

Kola The Ryder is blurring the genre lines of African contemporary music

Rising sensation Iyore releases new single titled 'Prophet'

Rising sensation Iyore releases new single titled 'Prophet'

Davido, Lojay make Billboard's 2024 Honour Roll for chart-topping songs

Davido, Lojay make Billboard's 2024 Honour Roll for chart-topping songs

Veteran artiste Charly boy mourns late singer Sound Sultan

Veteran artiste Charly boy mourns late singer Sound Sultan

Pulse Sports

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Seun Kuti does not believe in the Abrahamic portrayal of God [Areweonair.com]

Revelation has made it clear that Africans won't make heaven - Seun Kuti

Spyro opens up about struggles with fornication

I feel troubled every time I fornicate - Spyro opens up about struggles

Toke Makinwa and D'banj are good friends [Tori ng]

Toke Makinwa says D'banj is the only man to give her money without asking for anything in return

Dammy Krane, Davido

'Please, I'm on my knees' - Dammy Krane begs Davido for forgiveness