Selena Gomez reveals she can't carry her own children due to health issues

The actress, who has been battling lupus (which is a disease that occurs when your body's immune system attacks your own tissues and organs) since 2013, spoke about her health during a recent interview with Vanity Fair.

She said to the platform, “I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

Gomez explained how the new reality due to her health issues really diverted from her initial expectations and how it affected her vision of starting a family. She also divulged that she has now come to peace with this new reality.

“It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. But I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me," said the singer.

Gomez expressed optimism about the future, noting that while her journey to motherhood might look different from what she had originally imagined, she remains excited.

“I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby," she explained.