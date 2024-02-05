ADVERTISEMENT
See what Ayra Starr, Davido, Asake and more wore to the 2024 Grammy Awards

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

Monochrome was the order of the day with Fireboy DML and Asake in all black ensemble.

While the Nigerians nominated didn't snag any of the awards, they presented dapper sartorial offerings at the event. Monochrome was the order of the day with Fireboy DML and Asake in all black ensemble. Davido went for a clean look, sticking with the black tie dress code.

Then there was Ayra Starr, serving skin in a baby-blue two-piece ensemble decorated with silver gemstones. Others that made the shindig included DJ Obi, Wale, Bob Hearts Abishola star Folake Olowofoyeku, new Grammy winner, Tyla and more.

See the full list of winners here.

See how the biggest stars dressed to the 2024 Grammy Awards:

Ayra Starr wore a daring baby-blue two-piece ensemble decorated with silver gemstones. The singer's Jblanc two-piece ensemble was made of pastel blue tulle.Her bralette was adorned with silver dew-drop jewelry that sparkled down to her waist. Starr paired her look with sparkly blue wraparound heels. Business Insider USA
South African producer Musa Keys arrives at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
South African producer Musa Keys arrives at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Nigeria
Asake attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)
Asake attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage) Pulse Nigeria
Fireboy DML attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Fireboy DML attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Pulse Nigeria
Fireboy DML attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)
Fireboy DML attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage) Pulse Nigeria
Folake Olowofoyeku arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Folake Olowofoyeku arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Nigeria
Wale attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Wale attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Pulse Nigeria
Davido attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Davido attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Pulse Nigeria
Finneas O'Connell and Claudia Sulewski looked sleek in simple yet elevated ensembles.
Finneas O'Connell and Claudia Sulewski looked sleek in simple yet elevated ensembles. Finneas wore a cropped black shirt and suit pants, pairing his minimalistic outfit with a chain necklace.Sulewski also wore a monochromatic look. Her draped baby-blue dress, made from a semi-sheer material and featuring a thigh-high slit, was slightly more daring. Business Insider USA
Suleika Jaouad and Jon Batiste
Suleika Jaouad and Jon Batiste Business Insider USA
Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia
Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia Business Insider USA
(L-R) Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
(L-R) Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Pulse Nigeria
DJ Obi attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)
DJ Obi attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage) Pulse Nigeria
Calvin Harris and Vick Hope
Calvin Harris and Vick Hope Business Insider USA
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Business Insider USA
Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson Business Insider USA
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox Business Insider USA
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Business Insider USA
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Business Insider USA
Charlotte Lawrence
Charlotte Lawrence Business Insider USA
Dawn Richard
Dawn Richard Business Insider USA
Kat Graham
Kat Graham Business Insider USA
Claudia Sulewski
Claudia Sulewski Business Insider USA
Caroline Polachek
Caroline Polachek Business Insider USA
Emma Brooks
Emma Brooks Business Insider USA
Coi Leray
Coi Leray Business Insider USA
Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson Business Insider USA
Victoria Mont
Victoria Mont Business Insider USA
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Business Insider USA
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio Business Insider USA
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Business Insider USA
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Business Insider USA
Jon Batiste
Jon Batiste Business Insider USA
Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey Business Insider USA
Janelle Mone
Janelle Mone Business Insider USA
Chloe Bailey
Chloe Bailey Business Insider USA
Summer Walker
Summer Walker Business Insider USA
John Legend looked chic in an all-black suit with a silky low-cut shirt.
John Legend looked chic in an all-black suit with a silky low-cut shirt. Legend wore a black suit with peaked lapels and padded shoulders.He layered the jacket over a silk shirt with a low-cut neckline and paired his outfit with shiny black shoes. Business Insider USA
Doja Cat wore one of the most daring looks of the night: a sheer gown that revealed her nipples.
Doja Cat wore one of the most daring looks of the night: a sheer gown that revealed her nipples. Doja Cat wore a corseted Dilara Findikoglu gown that was almost completely sheer.The sleeveless dress, which had a small train, was so see-through that nearly all her body tattoos were visible. The bodice of the dress also partially bared her nipples.The "Paint The Town Red" singer completed the look with red, snakeskin heels, silver jewelry, a bold red lip, and dark-rimmed glasses. Business Insider USA
Halle Bailey arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Halle Bailey arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Nigeria
