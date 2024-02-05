See what Ayra Starr, Davido, Asake and more wore to the 2024 Grammy Awards

Doja Cat wore a corseted Dilara Findikoglu gown that was almost completely sheer.The sleeveless dress, which had a small train, was so see-through that nearly all her body tattoos were visible. The bodice of the dress also partially bared her nipples.The "Paint The Town Red" singer completed the look with red, snakeskin heels, silver jewelry, a bold red lip, and dark-rimmed glasses.

