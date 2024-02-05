See what Ayra Starr, Davido, Asake and more wore to the 2024 Grammy Awards
Monochrome was the order of the day with Fireboy DML and Asake in all black ensemble.
While the Nigerians nominated didn't snag any of the awards, they presented dapper sartorial offerings at the event. Monochrome was the order of the day with Fireboy DML and Asake in all black ensemble. Davido went for a clean look, sticking with the black tie dress code.
Then there was Ayra Starr, serving skin in a baby-blue two-piece ensemble decorated with silver gemstones. Others that made the shindig included DJ Obi, Wale, Bob Hearts Abishola star Folake Olowofoyeku, new Grammy winner, Tyla and more.
See how the biggest stars dressed to the 2024 Grammy Awards:
