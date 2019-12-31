One of the coolest videos you'd spot on social media today will be that of Davido hanging out with the president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, and his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

The music star who is presently in Ghana for a concert took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, where he shared a very hilarious video of the president, his wife, and himself.

"🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ !!! I LOVE GHANA !!" he captioned the video.

Davido is known to not only make friends with fellow celebrities but leaders of nations. Recall about a year ago when he was hosted by the prime minister of Sao Tome during his visit to the country.

Davido's visit to the prime minister of Sao Tome...

Davido was in Sao Tome in 2018 for his concert and he was received by the Prime minister of the country, The prime minister welcomed the music star and his entourage to his country just before his shutdown concert. [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]

Recall that earlier in 2018, Peter Okoye was in Malta for his concert and met with the president of that nation. [Instagram/PeterPsquare]

