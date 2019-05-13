Davidos second daughter, Hailey turned two over the weekend and there was a big party held in her honour in the United States of America.

Davido took to his Instagram page on Sunday, May 12, 2019, where he shared a photo and video of his cute daughter on her special day. He went on to caption the photos with a really cute caption.

"My baby Bday party LIT!! Daddy shark loading !!! 🦈 👶 🥰🥰🥰🌸🌸" he wrote.

A number of family and friends of Davido like Dremo, Sina Rambo, Tunde Ednut, and Shizi showed up to spice up the day for the birthday girl.

It's no news that Davido's love for his daughters is absolutely genuine. He has never failed to show off how much he loves on them on social media and of social media.

See adorable photos and video of Davido's daughters in the US

Back in 2018, Davido's two daughters, Imade and Hailey were both spotted having a nice vacation together in the United States of America with their mums. The singer's baby mamas apparently have a cordial relationship as they both shared photos and videos of their girls having a nice time together.

For Sophia Momodu she shared a number of photos on her Instagram showing that they indeed are bonding.

Davido's second baby mama, Amanda who lives a very private life with her daughter, Hailey was also been very fruitful with photos of the activities the Adeleke girls have been up to.