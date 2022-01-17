RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Samklef says surge in ritual killings inspired by Nollywood

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The music producer advises movie makers to dwell less on 'juju and rituals' in their movies.

Samklef. (TheNation)
Samklef. (TheNation)

Nigerian music producer Samklef has claimed that the surge in ritual killings across the country by young men is a result of what they watch in Nigerian movies.

The popular music producer made this known via his Twitter page on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

"Igbo Nollywood, English and Yoruba movies are the reason why a lot of young boys are doing rituals. They keep promoting fetish stuff in all their movies," he tweeted.

He went on to advise movie makers to be more creative with their content.

"Nigeria movies producer can do better. Everything must not be based on juju and religion," he added.

Samklef's tweets may not be far from the truth as there has been an increase in ritual killings across the country.

