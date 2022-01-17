Samklef says surge in ritual killings inspired by Nollywood

The popular music producer made this known via his Twitter page on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

"Igbo Nollywood, English and Yoruba movies are the reason why a lot of young boys are doing rituals. They keep promoting fetish stuff in all their movies," he tweeted.

He went on to advise movie makers to be more creative with their content.

"Nigeria movies producer can do better. Everything must not be based on juju and religion," he added.