Nigerian singer Douglas Jack Agu popularly known as Runtown says he will be leading a protest to end the terror carried out by men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

The music star made this known via his Twitter page on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

"This has gone long enough and now we MUST take action! I'll be leading a protest to #ENDSARS on Thursday, October 8th, 2020. They MUST listen to us, they MUST make/effect REAL and VISIBLE changes! Empty promises won't work this time!!!" he tweeted.

"Let's all come out to peacefully reach out to our "Elected" leaders beyond social media!!! Venue/Take Off Point: Lekki Phase 1, Toll Gate. 10 AM."

The music star joins the list of celebrities who have reacted to call for protest against killings and extortion by police officers.

Earlier on Saturday, music star, Wizkid blasted President Muhammadu Buhari and told him to address the problems in his country rather than wishing the US President, Donald Trump quick recovery from COVID-19 infection.

Wizkid and President Muhammahdu Buhari (Instagram/Wikzkdi and Twitter/President Buhari) Twitter

In another tweet, Wizkid called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to do something about the exploitation and killings of young Nigerians by SARS operatives.

Other celebs who have added their voices to the trending topic include Davido, Yemi Alade, Naira Marley, Olamide, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and a host of others.