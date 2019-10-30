Cash strapped R.Kelly has been directed to pay up his child support bills with the monies coming in from his royalties.

According to TMZ, a judge has ordered the R&B singer to use his royalties from entities such as BMI and Sony to pay Drea Kelly the $20,833 he owes her each month.

R.Kelly's child support woes have lingered on since he was arrested earlier in the year. At some point, he was even through into jail for not paying up his expected child support bills.

Cash strapped R.Kelly has been directed to pay up his child support bills with the monies coming in from his royalties. Chicago Sun-Times/Victor Hilitski via Associated Press

The new document released by a judge says that R.kelly has to take out cash from his royalties despite his plea for the judge to give him some breathing space.

R Kelly gets released from jail after settling $161,000 child support debt

The 52-year-old musician was let go from jail early in the morning on Saturday, March 9, 2019, says a report by CNN.

The 52-year-old musician was let go from jail early in the morning on Saturday, March 9, 2019, after an anonymous donation, says a report by CNN. Some reporters were positioned outside the Chicago's Cook County Jail as he got released for the second occasion within a month and he reportedly told them his challenges would soon go away.

Being the subject of a boycott movement that has affected his income off music, finance has not been bright for R Kelly but a judge insisted three days before he got out of jail that he must pay all the monies owed to his ex and children when he had offered to pay only $60,000. mpi04/MediaPunch /IPX/AP

Being the subject of a boycott movement that has affected his income off music, finance has not been bright for R Kelly but a judge insisted three days before he got out of jail that he must pay all the monies owed to his ex and children when he had offered to pay only $60,000.