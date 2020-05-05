Rick Ross' pregnant baby mama, Briana Camille is suing him over child support and legal fees.

According to HotNewHipHop, the rapper is being faced with a lawsuit from his baby mama who is reportedly looking to have him established as the father of their children in court and receive financial support.

Camille wants the rapper to own up to the responsibility of their children.

Rick Ross' pregnant baby mama, Briana Camille is suing him over child support and legal fees. [Instagram/TheRealBrainaCamille]

According to the court documents, Camille is taking Rick Ross to court to temporarily and permanently establish child support for their two children.

The report notes that Ross had asked to take a DNA test for the kids, constantly supporting them as well.

Camille is asking him to pay her legal fees and send an undisclosed monthly child support payment.

They both already have two kids, Berkeley and Billion and she is pregnant with their third child.