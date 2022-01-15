RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Richard Mofe-Damijo, 2Face Idibia, others attend socialite Gilbert Igweka's birthday party

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The birthday party was attended by the creme de la creme of society.

The birthday celebrant Gilbert Igweka flanked by Richard Mofe-Damijo and his wife Perpetual Igweka
Nollywood icon Richard Mofe-Damijo and music star 2Face Idibia were among the guests who showed for the 50th birthday party of socialite Gilbert Igweka.

The flamboyant party took place in Lagos on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

The virtues of the Ukpor, Anambra State-born mogul were applauded by the guests who came out in their teeming numbers to celebrate the birthday boy.

Richard Mofe Damijo and some of the guest
He was hailed for his culture of hard work, humility and integrity in his endeavours.

Other celebrities who were in attendance include comedians MC Acapella and Senator.

2Face Idibia performing for the celebrant and his wife
Other dignitaries who attended the birthday party include;

Mrs. Perpetua Ogechukwu Igweka (Wife of Celebrant); Mr. Victor Nwokeji (EVC, Zotmann International Limited); Mr. Rabiu Umar (Group Head, Sales and Marketing, Dangote Cement); Mr. Adeyemi Fajobi (National Sales Director, Dangote Cement); Mrs. Funmi Sanni ( National Marketing Director, Dangote Cement);

Guests at Gilbert Igweka's 50th birthday
Tunde Mabogunje (South West Regional Director, Dangote Cement); Dolapo Ali ( Lagos Regional Director, Dangote Cement); Chief Sir Hyacinth (Obataobie Ukpor); Barr Rita Maduagwu (Former Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly);

More guests at Gilbert Igweka's 50th birthday
Hon. Johnbosco Akaegbobi (‘Odaopuo’, Member, Anambra State House of Assembly); Chief Uzo Oragwa, (Zenco Properties Limited); Alh. Kazeem Odeyeyiwa (CEO, Kazab Heritage); Chief Celestine Emochai (Aguneche mba and CEO, Emcel Oil & Gas);

Richard Mofe-Damijo, 2Face Idibia, others attend socialite Gilbert Igweka's birthday party

