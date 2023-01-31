Singer Ric Hassani opens up on relationship with Waje

Hassani revealed in an interview with Hot FM Lagos that he doesn't mind cheating in a relationship. For him, there is only one life to live, and as such, it should be lived to the fullest.

The singer claims that he doesn't mind if his partner cheats on him as long as they have a deeper connection. He even said that if his spouse feels like cheating, he will let her and even drive her to the man's house.

In his words, “Honestly I don’t mind cheating. I mean you have one life. If you feel like that’s what you wanna do, fine as long as we have a deeper connection. If you are my partner and you feel like, somebody else might be better then me, mehn I go drive you go the guy house.”

He then addressed reports that he was involved with Waje, claiming that the rumours are false.

Years ago, the news of an affair between the duo did the rounds on social media, but both parties decided to be silent about it.

Speaking on why he didn't say anything about the news, the singer said he just wanted to see where it would lead.