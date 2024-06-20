Rema refuses to choose which country has the best jollof rice

A video posted to Instagram by The People Gallery showed the moment the singer was interviewed at the Louis Vuitton S/S Mens2025 show in the city of Paris, France on June 19, 2024.

When asked about who designed his outfit, Rema responded, "The name of my fit is LV, I actually had the varsity jacket but I took it off," while showing his outfit off.

ADVERTISEMENT

The host then asked, "If you could pick anybody as talented as you, who would it be?" to which the singer responded, "Black is safe."

Rema was also asked about his favourite food, to which he responded, "Jollof rice."

"Who has the best jollof rice? I'm from Liberia," asked the host.

In between fits of laughter, Rema stressed that he did not want to involve himself in the social media banter about which African country makes the jollof rice.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You know, that's one discussion I really don't want to have. The jollof rice battle is one I don't want to be a part of," he said.

"What's your favourite song right now? And what's your star sign?" asked the host.

"Charm by me," the singer revealed with a wide grin before adding, "I was born May first so I'm a Taurus."