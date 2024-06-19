ADVERTISEMENT
See Wizkid, Tems, Rema, Burna Boy at Pharrell's Louis Vuitton S/S 2025 Men's show

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

Nigerian celebrities at the event included Wizkid, Tems, Rema, Burna Boy, Adekunle Gold and Tobe Nwigwe.

The outdoor, turf-lined runway event held at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris saw the stars and their stylists, fashion influencers, fashion editors and fashion insiders in attendance. At the event, there was no shortage of Nigerian celebrities in the front seats.

Rema at Pharrell Williams's Louis Vuitton S/S 2025 Men’s show
Rema at Pharrell Williams's Louis Vuitton S/S 2025 Men’s show Pulse Nigeria
Rema at Pharrell Williams's Louis Vuitton S/S 2025 Men’s show
Rema at Pharrell Williams's Louis Vuitton S/S 2025 Men’s show Pulse Nigeria
For them, the category quickly became a master class in layering as taught by Rema, Wizkid and Adekunle Gold. Afrobeats star Rema, who opted for a denim-on-denim look, complimented his outfit with a brown veracity jacket.

Adekunle Gold went for a bomber jacket with colourful neon graffiti designs. Wizkid did not deviate too far from his usual style, sporting a Fair Isle V-neck sweater over a pair of his usual shorts and iced-out wrists.

Adekunle Gold at Pharrell Williams's Louis Vuitton S/S 2025 Men’s show
Adekunle Gold at Pharrell Williams's Louis Vuitton S/S 2025 Men’s show Pulse Nigeria
Wizkid at Pharrell Williams's Louis Vuitton S/S 2025 Men’s show
Wizkid at Pharrell Williams's Louis Vuitton S/S 2025 Men’s show Pulse Nigeria
Wizkid at Pharrell Williams's Louis Vuitton S/S 2025 Men’s show
Wizkid at Pharrell Williams's Louis Vuitton S/S 2025 Men’s show Pulse Nigeria
For Burna Boy, his statement was anything but layering. He opted for a two-piece carton brown look leaving all the buttons of his top undone. He accentuated the look with a massive diamond necklace.

Burna Boy at Pharrell Williams's Louis Vuitton S/S 2025 Men’s show
Burna Boy at Pharrell Williams's Louis Vuitton S/S 2025 Men’s show Pulse Nigeria
Burna Boy at Pharrell Williams's Louis Vuitton S/S 2025 Men’s show
Burna Boy at Pharrell Williams's Louis Vuitton S/S 2025 Men’s show Pulse Nigeria

Tems attended the event in an off-white ensemble, serving a major rich aunty look in a coat and black pumps. Nigerian American rapper Tobe Nwigwe sealed the deal in a leather jacket. His brown extra-wide-leg trousers did most of the talking.

Tems at Pharrell Williams's Louis Vuitton S/S 2025 Men’s show
Tems at Pharrell Williams's Louis Vuitton S/S 2025 Men’s show Pulse Nigeria
Tobe Nwigwe at Pharrell Williams's Louis Vuitton S/S 2025 Men’s show
Tobe Nwigwe at Pharrell Williams's Louis Vuitton S/S 2025 Men’s show Pulse Nigeria

Watch the full runway show below:

