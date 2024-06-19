See Wizkid, Tems, Rema, Burna Boy at Pharrell's Louis Vuitton S/S 2025 Men's show

The outdoor, turf-lined runway event held at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris saw the stars and their stylists, fashion influencers, fashion editors and fashion insiders in attendance. At the event, there was no shortage of Nigerian celebrities in the front seats.

For them, the category quickly became a master class in layering as taught by Rema, Wizkid and Adekunle Gold. Afrobeats star Rema, who opted for a denim-on-denim look, complimented his outfit with a brown veracity jacket.

Adekunle Gold went for a bomber jacket with colourful neon graffiti designs. Wizkid did not deviate too far from his usual style, sporting a Fair Isle V-neck sweater over a pair of his usual shorts and iced-out wrists.

For Burna Boy, his statement was anything but layering. He opted for a two-piece carton brown look leaving all the buttons of his top undone. He accentuated the look with a massive diamond necklace.

Tems attended the event in an off-white ensemble, serving a major rich aunty look in a coat and black pumps. Nigerian American rapper Tobe Nwigwe sealed the deal in a leather jacket. His brown extra-wide-leg trousers did most of the talking.

