Burna Boy hints at new song, reveals favourite meal and favourite song

In a recent interview with the Culture Custodian at the Louis Vuitton S/S Mens2025 show in the city of Paris, France, the singer was asked a few questions about things he likes.

When asked about his outfit Burna Boy, who was draped in Louis Vuitton fashion pieces, revealed that he actually got them for free.

He said in between laughter, "It's LV, got it for free."

Next, he was asked about his favourite meal and a wide smile followed before he responded, "Fried yam and stew."

"What's your favourite song,?" asked the interviewer, and the singer replied, "I just recorded it last night," hinting at a new upcoming song. He was also asked about his favourite movie and Zodiac sign.

Burna Boy responded, "Favourite movie right now? I have to say Lupin. My zodiac sign? Cancer."

The interviewer also asked, "If you could think of anyone as talented, who would it be,?" to which Burna Boy responded, "It would be you, don't be too influenced by things that don't appeal to you."

It is worthy of note that the prestigious fashion event was attended by other African music superstars like, Wizkid, Tems, Rema, Uncle Waffles and Adekunle Gold. They all showed up to the event dressed in their designer pieces and mingled amongst themselves.