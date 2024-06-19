ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Burna Boy hints at new song, reveals favourite meal and favourite song

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He says that he has recorded a new song.

Burna Boy [Instagram/Burnaboygram]
Burna Boy [Instagram/Burnaboygram]

Recommended articles

In a recent interview with the Culture Custodian at the Louis Vuitton S/S Mens2025 show in the city of Paris, France, the singer was asked a few questions about things he likes.

When asked about his outfit Burna Boy, who was draped in Louis Vuitton fashion pieces, revealed that he actually got them for free.

He said in between laughter, "It's LV, got it for free."

ADVERTISEMENT

Next, he was asked about his favourite meal and a wide smile followed before he responded, "Fried yam and stew."

"What's your favourite song,?" asked the interviewer, and the singer replied, "I just recorded it last night," hinting at a new upcoming song. He was also asked about his favourite movie and Zodiac sign.

Burna Boy responded, "Favourite movie right now? I have to say Lupin. My zodiac sign? Cancer."

The interviewer also asked, "If you could think of anyone as talented, who would it be,?" to which Burna Boy responded, "It would be you, don't be too influenced by things that don't appeal to you."

ADVERTISEMENT

It is worthy of note that the prestigious fashion event was attended by other African music superstars like, Wizkid, Tems, Rema, Uncle Waffles and Adekunle Gold. They all showed up to the event dressed in their designer pieces and mingled amongst themselves.

Numerous videos on social media captured the friendly banter among the artistes at the event. One video captured the heartwarming moment in which Burna Boy spotted Rema and the friendly exchange that followed. Another moment showed the cosy banter between Wizkid and his Manager Jada P. Rema exchanging contact with Jacob & Co-owner, Jacob Arabo.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing. She has a first-class degree in mass communication and a keen interest in celebrities, pop culture and social media in general.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Legendary music families The Kutis & Marleys unite for historic collaboration

Legendary music families The Kutis & Marleys unite for historic collaboration

Adekunle Gold's 'Falling Up' played in Louis Vuitton's Paris fashion show

Adekunle Gold's 'Falling Up' played in Louis Vuitton's Paris fashion show

Burna Boy hints at new song, reveals favourite meal and favourite song

Burna Boy hints at new song, reveals favourite meal and favourite song

Simi unveils release date for her fourth album 'Lost and Found'

Simi unveils release date for her fourth album 'Lost and Found'

Canadian rapper Drake sets new global streaming record on Spotify

Canadian rapper Drake sets new global streaming record on Spotify

Sharon Ooja thanks friends for throwing her 'the best bridal shower ever'

Sharon Ooja thanks friends for throwing her 'the best bridal shower ever'

BBNaija's Avala calls Tolanibaj a bitch for refusing to play her song, Tbaj responds

BBNaija's Avala calls Tolanibaj a bitch for refusing to play her song, Tbaj responds

77-year-old music practitioner passes away after brief illness

77-year-old music practitioner passes away after brief illness

Genevieve Nnaji says Hollywood made her feel like a 'commodity' after 'Lionheart'

Genevieve Nnaji says Hollywood made her feel like a 'commodity' after 'Lionheart'

Pulse Sports

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Celine Dion performs live at Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park at Hyde Park on July 5, 2019.Brian Rasic/Getty Images

Celine Dion vows to return to stage performance despite health challenges

Charly Boy

Charly Boy apologises for comparing Tinubu's fall to fall of naira

Baba Suebebe was also an MC and TV presenter [Punch Newspapers]

Veteran Nollywood actor Baba Suebebe is dead after battling illness

A collage images of singer Celine Dion

Timeline of Celine Dion's music glory before diagnosis with incurable health condition