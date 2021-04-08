Reekado Banks says Nigerians will not vote anyone without plans to reform the police

In 2018, the music star shared his ugly experience in the hands of men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

"I don’t even know the difference btw SARZ and ARMED ROBBERS! The ones I met today overtook in a regular car, No uniforms, immediately pointed their guns and asked that we came down from the car, then calmed down when they noticed me. Biko what if I wasn’t me ???'' he tweeted.