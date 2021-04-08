RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Reekado Banks says Nigerians will not vote anyone without plans to reform the police

The music star was harassed by men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad back in 2018.

Nigerian music star Reekado Banks has advised Nigerians not to vote for anyone without plans to reform the police.

The music star made this known via his Twitter page on Thursday, April 8, 2021.

"We are not voting in anyone who has no plans on reforming the police for good," he tweeted.

Reekado Banks has had his fair share of police brutality in Nigeria.

In 2018, the music star shared his ugly experience in the hands of men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

"I don’t even know the difference btw SARZ and ARMED ROBBERS! The ones I met today overtook in a regular car, No uniforms, immediately pointed their guns and asked that we came down from the car, then calmed down when they noticed me. Biko what if I wasn’t me ???'' he tweeted.

