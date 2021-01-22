Former Big Brother Naija housemate Anto Lecky has come out to speak about mental health and its impact on society today.

The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram page on Friday, January 22, 2021.

"I’m just here to rant today...I took this picture 2 years ago at a Mental Health Seminar in South Africa. While I’m grateful that 2 years later, people are becoming more mentally aware, it also seems like people have gotten meaner! What happened to us??," she wrote.

"Someone commits suicide, another person will tweet “Be Kind” but you will scroll down their page and see them trolling people all day long. Make it make sense! Someone will ask their fellow human to report a blog posting lies and humans will say they rather continue reading the gossip."

She went on to address online bullies and social media users who have a thing for making disrespectful and distasteful comments about other people.

"Someone will shave their hair for whatever reason and someone else will say they look like a cancer patient. Someone will get skinny, they must have AIDS. Someone will have big stomach, they must be pregnant. Where did this bad behavior come from?" she added.

"I remember I wrote a post last year about my feelings and problems people close to me were dealing with and humans read it as I was depressed. Some even offered me money thinking I was broke. What is this type of thinking? Who is doing you people?"

"I don’t have the answers but I hope everyone can find happiness. The world around us doesn’t seem to be getting better so you must create happiness for yourself."

On a final note, she stated categorically that she won't answering questions about her mental health from anyone.

"I would love to be a sounding board for anyone that wants to get things off their chest. My DM is open but you have to be very direct and specific. Saying “Hi” will not get you a response. I also won’t be able to answer everyone as my personal mental health is key, but I’ll continue to try and Be Kind to all," she concluded.

Anto was one of the housemates from the second season of Big Brother Naija.