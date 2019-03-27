The movie star took to her Instagram page where she shared quite a long but really emotional and loving message to her husband, Banky W on his birthday. In her post, she revealed that Banky W is exactly what she prayed for. Don’t we all love to be appreciated?

“I shudder to think of how life would have been, If God didn't show me if I hadn't seen, That you are ALL I ever prayed for, My knight in shining armour, my thor. Your love is one I've never seen before. My heart you cherish, my being you adore. Olubankole, you were worth waiting for. This love I feel really is hardcore. Your heart is so pure, your love is like gold. So precious, so valuable, a beauty to behold. I'll tell everybody, both young and old. And I'll love you in return, a thousandfold.

Thank you for being the man you are. Mama raised a game changer, an absolute star. When I count my blessings, I don't look too far. Cause I turn to my side and there you always are. May the Lord increase you on every side. And with you, may he always abide. May favour in your life be multiplied. And all your needs, may he provide. My lover, my baby, Happy birthday Remember God's goodness, especially today. May you look at this wonderful life and say. Thank you, Lord Jesus, keep having your way. I love you very much. Always and forever, Your Shug,” she wrote.

Happy birthday Banky W from all of us at PULSE. The last time got to see these two love birds show off their undying love for each other was when Banky W couldn’t keep calm because of Adesua’s appearance on the front cover of Vogue Magazine.

Banky W can't keep calm as Adesua Etomi makes front cover of Vogue Magazine

One of the most interesting stories that trended a few days ago was that of Adesua Etomi making the front cover of Vogue Magazine and one person who can't hide his feelings over this is her husband, Banky W.

The music star turned politician took to his Instagram page on Thursday, March 14, 2019, where he showered accolades on his wife for making it to the front cover of one of the biggest fashion and lifestyle magazines in the world.

"Breaking news: My wife is on the cover of VOGUE MAGAZINE!!!!!!!!!! Susu you are such a star and an inspiration!!! I'm soooo PROUD of you and happy for you. You're an incredible actor, and an even more incredible human being, and you deserve to shine so bright that the whole world has no choice but to see it. This is incredible. Thank you to @voguemagazine and glory to God," he wrote.

The Wellingtons are indeed one of Nigeria’s most celebrated and admired celebrity couples and it looks like they will be around for a long time.