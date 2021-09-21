RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rapper Vector speaks against cult clashes

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Nigerian rapper Olanrewaju Ogunmefun popularly known as Vector has slammed the incessant cases of cult clashes in the country.

The music star made his frustrations known via his Instagram page on Monday, September 20, 2021.

"If them kill you, you go like am? Let’s make it clear that the killings of the youth by the youth is a horrible idea. If you belong to a gang and you are reading this, know that killing each other doesn’t make you harder or rugged," he wrote.

"If anything it makes you a destroyer of life and purpose. You too will open your mouth and say “Nigeria don spoil finish”… Wetin make you different from the people wey Dey spoil am because na Nigerians be Nigeria."

"If you are truly a free man, we will know by how many men you influence out of the mental slavery around. If you have an argument that the people I’m taking to are not here, you can share where you know they are. #Gangwarisnotfreedom.''

Vector is a Nigerian rapper and songwriter.

