Rapper Tyga arrested on felony domestic violence charge

Odion Okonofua

The rapper was released after posting $50,000 bail.

American rapper Tyga [Instagram/Tyga]
American rapper Tyga

American rapper Tyga has been arrested by the police over domestic violence charges.

The music star was arrested following allegations of abuse by his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson.

According to PageSix, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood division booked the “Rack City” rapper — real name Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Tyga's ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson.
Tyga's ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson.

He was later released after posting $50,000 in bail.

According to TMZ, Swanson showed up at his house at 3 a.m. Monday “shouting” on his doorstep and seemingly intoxicated, at which point he let her in and the situation escalated.

Tyga turned himself in after refusing to speak with police Monday at his home.

Tyga and Swanson started dating in July 2021.

The rapper used to date reality TV star Kylie Jenner.

Odion Okonofua

