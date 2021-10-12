Rapper Tyga arrested on felony domestic violence charge

The music star was arrested following allegations of abuse by his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson.

According to PageSix, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood division booked the “Rack City” rapper — real name Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

He was later released after posting $50,000 in bail.

According to TMZ, Swanson showed up at his house at 3 a.m. Monday “shouting” on his doorstep and seemingly intoxicated, at which point he let her in and the situation escalated.

Tyga turned himself in after refusing to speak with police Monday at his home.

Tyga and Swanson started dating in July 2021.