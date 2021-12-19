RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rapper Soul Snatcha proposes to Nikki Laoye on her 41st birthday

Soul Snatcha lost his wife, Adora in 2019.

Singer Nikki Laoye and Soul Snatcha [Instagram/SoulSnatcha]

Adekunle Ayoola also known as SoulSnatcha of the famous gospel group, Rooftop MCs, has proposed to singer Nikki Laoye.

The rapper proposed to the singer on her 41st birthday in the presence of his children.

He took to his Instagram page where he penned about how Nikki moved from the sister zone to the 'baby zone.'

"@NikkiLaoye How is it that you turn 41 today and get The Fantastic Four and One added to you ? Maybe it’s because we have been friends for about 20 years , or maybe it’s because of your selflessness or the way you hopped on a plane to help with the children or it could be the way you are with the children and how much they love you or probably how we both didn’t see this coming," he wrote.

"God just has a funny way of doing what He does. It’s funny how you went from “ah that’s my sister nau” to “there goes my baby “ God sent you at the right time To be a help that’s suitable. Unknown to both of us, He sent you to mend a broken heart."

"As you turn Forty One today ,accept these gifts of Us - The Fantastic Four and One. I’m excited to see where this new assignment leads, I guess this means I have been sentenced to a life time of grudgingly making Tik Tok videos 🤦🏾‍♂️(Lord help me 😂) Happy birthday Pretty Nikki ,I Love You ..We Love you so much #NikkiLaoyeAt41 #MeetTheSnatchas."

It would be recalled that Soul Snatcha lost his wife, Adora in 2019.

They were married for 8 years before her untimely death.

