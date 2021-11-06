Nigerian rapper Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad, has revealed that he is stuck in Cyprus.
Rapper Mohbad arrested in Cyprus
The rapper blames the show promoter for his ordeal.
The fast-rising music star made this known via his Instagram Stories on Saturday. November 6, 2021.
"I've been stuck at the Cyprus airport prison. The show promoter got me fucked up," he wrote.
Details of the incident remain sketchy as of the time of this report.
Mohbad signed to Naira Marley's record label earlier in the year. He, however, rose to prominence with his hit single 'Feel Good.'
This is not the first time a Nigerian music star would be getting locked up behind bars in a foreign country.
It would be recalled in 2020 that singer Tems and Omah Lay were arrested and jailed in Uganda.
They were arrested for breaking the covid-19 guidelines in the country by performing a packed venue despite covid-19 restrictions.
