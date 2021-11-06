RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rapper Mohbad arrested in Cyprus

The rapper blames the show promoter for his ordeal.

Nigerian rapper Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad

Nigerian rapper Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad, has revealed that he is stuck in Cyprus.

The fast-rising music star made this known via his Instagram Stories on Saturday. November 6, 2021.

"I've been stuck at the Cyprus airport prison. The show promoter got me fucked up," he wrote.

The rapper blames the show promoter for his ordeal.

Details of the incident remain sketchy as of the time of this report.

Mohbad signed to Naira Marley's record label earlier in the year. He, however, rose to prominence with his hit single 'Feel Good.'

This is not the first time a Nigerian music star would be getting locked up behind bars in a foreign country.

The concert which Omah Lay and Tems were billed to perform at had more than 1000 people in attendance and was held at a time when political rallies of more than 200 people and churches in Uganda were restricted to 100 people.

It would be recalled in 2020 that singer Tems and Omah Lay were arrested and jailed in Uganda.

They were arrested for breaking the covid-19 guidelines in the country by performing a packed venue despite covid-19 restrictions.

