Rapper Megan Thee Stallion graduates from university

The music star took to her Instagram page on Saturday, December 11, 2021, where she shared photos from the graduation ceremony.

"Meg Thee Graduate 👩🏽‍🎓 I know my parents are looking down on me so proud💙 Thank you, everyone, for all the love today," she captioned the photos.

The 26-year-old rapper joined other graduating students from Texas Southern University as they picked their graduation certificates.

Megan graduated with a degree in Health Administration, from the college of pharmacy and health sciences.

The rapper had earlier taken to her IG page where she announced the graduation.

"HOTTIES…I’m officially a @nike Yardrunner, y’all! I’ll be graduating from my HBCU TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY this Saturday!! I want y’all to remember that you can do whatever you wanna do and be whoever you wanna be, cause look at me!" she wrote.