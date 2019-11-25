One of R.Kelly's former girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage has revealed how she was assaulted by the music and even went as far as aborting a baby for him.

Joycelyn Savage revealed that she would be spilling a lot about her relationship with R.Kelly who is facing charges related to sex crimes, on the paid membership platform Patreon. She said met him in she met Kelly in 2015 when she was 19 and described how their relationship turned toxic soon after she dropped out of college and moved in with him.

"I kept thinking to myself he just wants me to be safe, he wants the best for me he thinks someone is going to take me away from him. But it was me being delusional why would someone claim to love to keep me locked up like some damn animal. By late 2016 I realized I was pregnant by this monster," Savage wrote on Sunday, according to The Daily Beast.

One of R.Kelly's former girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage has revealed how she was assaulted by the music and even went as far as aborting a baby for him. [ViceNews]

She went on to reveal how she forced to carry out an abortion right in R. Kelly's residence.

"Eventually, I ended up getting an abortion I was forced to get the surgery done at his house. He didn’t want me going to the hospital because the news would break out," she wrote.

Joycelyn said she was physically assaulted by R. Kelly on numerous occasions and he only showed interest in her whenever the media was on his neck. [Instagram/JoycelynSavage]

Joycelyn said she was physically assaulted by R. Kelly on numerous occasions and he only showed interest in her whenever the media was on his neck.

"I had bruises around my neck, and I was told by him to wear a turtle neck or a scarf to cover them up whenever he would take me out in public. I was frightened to tell anyone about this because of what he may do next. The only time he would care for me is when the media is making him seem bad and saying that I was kept for a hostage," she wrote.

She also detailed some of Kelly’s sexual kinks, including how he urinated on her and other women despite their protests. Joycelyn's comments are coming as a surprise to many as barely a few months ago it was revealed that she was hustling to get funds for his new legal team...what went wrong?

The hunt for funds...

According to TMZ, the two women are trying to get the services of the lawyer, Tom Mesereau who R.Kelly specifically requested.

According to TMZ, the two women are trying to get the services of the lawyer, Tom Mesereau who R.Kelly specifically requested. It would be recalled that Tom Mesereau is famous for handling Michael Jackson’s trial years ago.

Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage are said to have several projects lined up to help raise money for the expensive lawyer which includes a book and a couple of paid interviews. It is not clear of the paid interviews are a done deal according to TMZ, but it is certain that these women are doing everything possible to get R.Kelly out of jail.

Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage are said to have several projects lined up to help raise money for the expensive lawyer which includes a book and a couple of paid interviews.

A major hindrance to this project is that R.Kelly will be needing forensic experts, experts in sex trafficking and even private investigators. All of these don't come cheap as they would cost as much as $1M.