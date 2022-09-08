RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Queen Elizabeth II’s doctors ‘concerned’ for health, ‘under medical supervision’

Odion Okonofua
British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II
British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II

According to a statement released by a royal spokesperson, her doctors are concerned about her health.

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral," the statement read.

Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth Pulse

According to CNN, the monarchs' heirs Prince Charles of Wales and Prince Williams of Cambridge have travelled to visit the ailing monarch.

The new prime minister of the United Kingdom also released a statement.

"The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime,” Truss said, adding, “My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time," the statement read.

