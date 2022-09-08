Queen Elizabeth II’s doctors ‘concerned’ for health, ‘under medical supervision’

Queen Elizabeth II has been put under medical supervision after doctors expressed concerns for her health.
According to a statement released by a royal spokesperson, her doctors are concerned about her health.
"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral," the statement read.
According to CNN, the monarchs' heirs Prince Charles of Wales and Prince Williams of Cambridge have travelled to visit the ailing monarch.
The new prime minister of the United Kingdom also released a statement.
"The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime,” Truss said, adding, “My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time," the statement read.
