Naturally, everyone wants to settle down with the right partner for the rest of their lives on earth.

However, in the entertainment industry globally, settling down or getting married isn't seen as a do or die affair. For many they have tried it once, twice, or even thrice just to finally be with Mr or Mrs Right.

We will be specifically looking at some of your favourite celebrities who have remarried at some point in their lives. It is important to note that some of these celebrities only made it to this list because they lost their spouse to death and decided to get married again.

Here are five of Nigeria's biggest celebrities who gave marriage another shot that you should know.

1. Toyin Abraham

Toyin Abraham [Instagram/ToyinAbraham]

For those who don't know, Toyin Abraham is one of Nigeria's biggest movie stars. She has been in the industry for over a decade. Now Toyin Abraham joins the list of celebrities who have tried their hands on marriage three times.

Toyin Aimakhu and ex-husband Adeniyi Johnson

The actress was married to a United Kingdom-based businessman, Adeniyi Solanke between 2010 and 2011. Even though a lot is not known about that marriage she later went on to marry movie star, Adeniyi Johnson. Abraham's marriage to Johnson spanned between 2014 to 2016.

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham and her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi (NAN)

Abraham's separation from Johnson can be described as one of the most talked-about and messiest divorce stories in Nollywood. The movie star tied the knot with colleague, Kolawole Ajeyemi in 2019. The two later went on to welcome their first child together.

2. Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]

Prior to her first marriage, little or nothing was known about Funke Akindele's private life. The actress kept everyone guessing about her relationship until 2012 when she got married to popular Oshodi based businessman, Adeola Kehinde Oloyede.

Funke Akindele and first husband, Adeola Kehinde Oloyede. [DailyPost]

The marriage only lasted for 413 days as reports of infidelity and abuse rocked the foundation of that union.

Funke Akindele and husband, JJC Skillz [Instagram/JJCSkillz]

However, Akindele didn't give up as she found love again and this time around in the arms of music star, JJC Skillz. The interesting thing about this union is that Skillz was previously married with kids. The two got married in 2016 and are blessed with a set of twins.

3. Stella Damasus

Stella Damasus [Instagram/StellaDamasus]

A veteran in the industry, Stella Damasus needs no introduction as she remains one of the best hands to have come out of Nollywood. Sadly in 2004, Damasus lost her husband Jaiye Aboderin who she got married to in 1991 to the ugly hands of death.

Stella Damasus and late husband, Jaiye Aboderin [KemiFilani]

Stella Damasus and second husband, Emeka Nzeribe [Qed]

In 2007, Damasus remarried, this time, to Emeka Nzeribe. Now this was one of the shortest celebrity marriages ever as it only lasted for 7 months. The reason behind the end of Damasus' union to Nzeribe is not known to date.

Daniel Ademinokan and wife, Stella Damasus [Instagram/DaBishop]

In what started as mere rumours in 2011, Damusus and movie producer and director, Daniel Ademinokan became an item. They however kept their relationship and marriage private until 2014. Damasus has two daughters from her first marriage to Aboderin.

4. Richard Mofe-Damijo

Richard Mofe-Damijo [Instagram/MofeDamijo]

Richard Mofe-Damijo, a veteran in the entertainment has been married twice. The Nollywood giant was married to the well-known publisher and journalist, May Ellen-Ezekiel popularly known as MEE.

Richard Mofe Damijo and late wife, May Ellen-Ezekiel with publisher, Dele Momodu [Legit]

Richard Mofe-Damijo and wife Jumoke Adegbesan [Instagram/MofeDamijo]

Sadly, she passed away in 1996. The two had a son together. A few years later, the movie star got married to media personality, Jumoke Adegbesan. The two have remained together and have four children.

5. Monalisa Chinda

Monalisa Chinda [Instagram/MonalisaCode]

The beautiful Monalisa Chinda has for years blown the minds and hearts of millions of Nigerians with scintillating acting skills. That hasn't been the story in the family front as the actress has had a fair share of failed marriages.

Monalisa Chinda and Segun Dejo Richards

In 2009, Chinda announced that she was getting a divorce from then-husband, Dejo Richards. According to the actress the marriage was marred with domestic violence amidst other allegations.

Monalisa Chinda and husband, Victor Tonye Coker [KemiFilani]

After the drama that surrounded her failed marriage to Richards, Chinda got married in 2016 to Victor Tonye Coker. According to the actress and mother of one, Coker is her childhood friend.