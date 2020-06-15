Reality TV shows have been the stage that made stars in Nigeria. Since the Big Brother franchise hit Nigerian television space, we’ve seen people turned from unknown to celebrities with huge followings.

Some of these stars found fame out of notoriety in the house.

We look at five of those stars

1. Tacha

Tacha is arguably the most popular figure from Big Brother Naija [Instagram/SymplyTacha]

Natacha Akide was just a social media influencer until she took part in the fourth season of Big Brother Naija. Tacha as she is popularly called became the most talked about reality TV star in less than three weeks of her stay in the house.

She was a mix of everything reality TV stands for which includes originality, boldness, and drama.

Tacha's akltercation with Mercy remains the most memorable from the 2019 Big brother Naija [Twitter/BBNaija]

While she won for herself a lot of fans because of her perceived boldness and no-nonsense character, a lot of people saw her as overbearing and arrogance. She left the show unceremoniously after she was disqualified over a fistfight with Mercy.

A year after leaving the show, Tacha has went on to become one of the most popular celebrities out of Nigeria and continues to dominate headlines.

2. CeeC

Cynthia Nwadiora also known as CeeC emerged from the third season of Big Brother Naija [Instagram/CeeCOfficial]

When Cynthia Nwadiora also known as CeeC made her entrance into Big Brother Naija's third season in 2018, not many thought she was going to be very popular. It didn't take long before she became a household name after her very absorbing relationship or friendship with fellow housemate, Tobi Bakre.

Cee-C's relationship with Tobi during the show was an engaging one

A lot of people basically watched the reality TV show daily just to catch a glimpse of the trained lawyer as she brought all the drama and energy they wanted.

She remains a strong force with a large following two years after finishing as first runner up.

3. TBoss

Tokunbo Idowu also known as TBoss evoke a lot of emtoion from viewers when she was at the Big Brother House [Instagram/OfficialTboss]

One celebrity we believe was built to handle all the drama and controversies around is Tokunbo Idowu also known as TBoss. The reality TV star from the second season of Big Brother Naija in 2017 remains one of the most popular and beautiful celebs to have taken part in the show.

TBoss was involved in a lot of drama when she was in the house

TBoss's stay in the Big Brother house was one engaging ride. A bit of drama here and there with some of the housemates, she became very popular in and outside the house. Not many were surprised when she made it to the last three standing at the end of the reality TV show.

TBoss continues to dominate headlines even after the show [Instagram/OfficialTboss]

She remains a very popular figure. From her rumoured relationship with a certain politician and music mogul, Ubi Franklin (She denied both relationships), and several social media meltdowns, TBoss certainly knows how to remain in the news.

4. Mercy

Mercy Eke finished the winner of the 2019 edition of Big Brother [Instagram/OfficialMercyEke]

Mercy Eke caught the attention of everyone with her style during the 2019 edition of Big Brother Naija house. She was quick to attach herself to situations that absorbed many who watched the show.

Mercy and Ike were the first open couple in the fourth season of BBNaija [Twitter/BigBroNaija]

In less a week into the show, Mercy was already in the mood to find a partner. Her relationship with fellow housemate, Ike became a major talking point amongst viewers. It didn't only end there, as we got the hostility between her and Tacha.

The bad blood between the two led to their altercation which led to Tacha's disqualification from the show.

She ended up winner of the 2019 edition of Big Brother Naija and a year after the show, she and Tacha have continued their feud.

5. Nina

Nina Chinonso Onyenobi [Instagram/NinaIvy]

Nina Chinonso Onyenobi also known as Nina was one of the celebrities out of the third season of Big Brother Naija. She was initially perceived as a naive young girl who couldn't face a crowd for fear of being ridiculed. With the help of her in-house boyfriend, Miracle, Nina grew her confidence and became a very bold and adorable person to watch.

Nina and Miracle

Her relationship with Miracle engaged many during the show. Even after the relationship ended after the show, Nine has continued to remain a popular figure herself.