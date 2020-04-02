Coming from an influential background can be a huge boost for anyone irrespective of the career path one decides to take.

For some of your favourite Nigerian celebrities, they weren't only born into these privileges but to parents who helped groom or finance their crafts. We've seen these guys gone on to create a whole different brand entirely from that of their parents.

Today we will be looking at some celebrities who have famous parents. These celebs have either ended up continuing the legacies of their parents or better still created something of their own.

Here are five of some of your favourite celebrities with famous parents.

1. Dare Art Alade

Dare Art Alade is unarguably one of the best vocalists to have come out of Nigeria. [Instagram/DareyDarey]

Dare Art Alade is unarguably one of the best vocalists to have come out of Nigeria. Writing about Alade's musical prowess might take hours to put together. Since 2004 after he stepped on the stage of the first edition of Project Fame Academy, there has been no slowing down for the music star.

Art Alade was a Nigerian television personality and producer who was the host of The Bar Beach Show a weekly variety show on NBC-TV that aired during the 1970s. [YabaLeftOnline]

Dare Art Alade is the son of Nigeria's famous entertainer, Art Alade. He was a Nigerian television personality and producer who was the host of The Bar Beach Show a weekly variety show on NBC-TV that aired during the 1970s.

Dare Art Alade is the son of Nigeria's famous entertainer, Art Alade [Instagram/DareyDarey]

These days when Dare isn't hosting major events in the country, he is co-running a very big event and advertising company which has in the last decade managed some big events in the country like that of Cardi B's concert.

2. Clarence Peters

One Interesting fact about Clarence Peters is the fact that both his parents are very very popular in Nigeria. [NewsExpressNigeria]

One Interesting fact about Clarence Peters is that both his parents are very popular in Nigeria. Peters' father is the famous fuji music icon, Sir Shina Peters while is mum is the veteran Nollywood actress Clarion Chukwura.

Clarence Peters' father is the famous fuji music icon, Sir Shina Peters while is mum is the veteran Nollywood actress Clarion Chukwura. [HowNigeriaNews]

Born into a family of not just wealth and affluence but a name that can open doors, Clarence was indeed opened to windows of many opportunities. It is no news that Clarance is one of the biggest video directors in Nigeria.

It is no news that Clarance is one of the biggest video directors in Nigeria. [TheSheetsNg]

If you describe him as the best and most influential in the video directing world, we don't think you'd be challenged. He has over a hundred video productions to his credit and still counting.

3. Falz

Unlike most of the guys on this list, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz' family background has nothing to do with the entertainment industry. [Instagram/FalzTheBadtGuy]

Unlike most of the guys on this list, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz' family background has nothing to do with the entertainment industry. However, his father, Femi Falana (SAN) can be described as one of the most influential and popular lawyers in Nigeria.

However, his father, Femi Falana (SAN) can be described as one of the most influential and popular lawyers in Nigeria. [GlobalExecellence]

Falana is even more popular than some of your favourite celebs. It is no surprise that Falz has a degree in law. Yes, guys, just in case you didn't know, Falz is a University of Reading trained lawyer.

Since his emergence in the music industry a few years ago, his career has grown leaps and bounds. He has become not only famous but one of the most featured singers in the country. [Instagram/FalzTheBadtGuy]

Since his emergence in the music industry a few years ago, his career has grown leaps and bounds. He has become not only famous but one of the most featured singers in the country. He has four albums to his shelf and several awards to crown all the hard work.

4. Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie [Instagram/YulEdochie]

Yul Edochie's surname sells him out already as it only reminds you of the Nollywood veteran, Pete Edochie. The thirty-eight-year-old actor is the last child of Edochie's six children. Since his sojourn in Nollywood more than a decade ago, he has had a very interesting and successful career.

The thirty-eight-year-old actor is the last child of Pete Edochie's six children. Since his sojourn in Nollywood more than a decade ago, he has had a very interesting and promising career. [Allure]

A lot of people might believe that his father had a huge influence in his career but like the saying goes 'You can only take the Carmel to the river but can't force it to drink water.' Yul's talent has been the reason behind his success.

Yul has tried his hand in politics on several occasions.

Let's not forget about his husky voice which has won him more female fans. Yul has tried his hand in politics on several occasions. Even though he hasn't succeeded in that area, he was once appointed the Senior Special Assistant to the Anambra state governor.

5. Dr Sid

Sydney Esiri also known as Dr Sid fits into any list because of his vast talent, career path, success and family history.. [Instagram/IamDrSid]

Sydney Esiri also known as Dr Sid fits into any list because of his vast talent, career path, success and family history. First of all, he is the son of the late Nollywood icon, Justice Esiri. Surprised? For a lot of people, this is common knowledge but we know this might be the first time several people might be getting know about this piece of information.

First of all, he is the son of the late Nollywood icon, Justice Esiri. [ModernGhana]

Esiri was one of the biggest movie stars of his time. He came into prominence for his role in popular Nigerian Television Authority TV-series The Village Headmaster and the film adaptation of Chinua Achebe's book Things Fall Apart.

The Mo' Hits Crew of Dr. Sid, D'Banj, Don Jazzy, Wande Coal, K-Switch, and D'Prince. (Jaguda)

Dr Sid is also a trained Dentist. He signed to Don Jazzy's Mo' Hits record label in 2003. He was part of the critically acclaimed 'Curriculum Vitae (CV)' album which was released in December 2007.