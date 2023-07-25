ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Pulse kicks off nomination phase for Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

Pulse Mix

The nomination period sets the stage for the grand finale events to be held on October 7, 2023.

Pulse Influencers' Awards is back for a third edition
Pulse Influencers' Awards is back for a third edition

Recommended articles

This exciting phase will span across all six Pulse markets - Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, Uganda, and Côte d'Ivoire.

Running until August 6, 2023, the nomination phase will engage millions of Africans across Pulse's social and web channels. During this phase, the public is invited to spotlight their favourite influencers across the 23 award categories.

Nominations are open to everyone and can be made on the Pulse country websites, following the provided nomination criteria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Katharina Link, CEO at Pulse, shares, "The Pulse Influencer Awards are about celebrating both established talents and emerging voices in our vibrant digital landscape.

"We greatly value the participation of our audience in this nomination process. Their unique insights help us ensure a diverse and representative selection of influencers from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, Uganda, and Côte d'Ivoire. By casting your nominations, you're actively shaping this year's PIA - lending us your eyes and ears across the continent.

"We are always looking to collaborate with creators and influencers who are driving change and reaching new demographics in all these categories. So we'll be encouraging our audience to go on the country websites and nominate."

Kanyinsola Aroyewun, Director of Marketing and Content Growth, further explains, "We invite Africa to show us which creators we should consider in each of our categories from this Monday.

"The nomination phase of the Pulse Influencer Awards is critical because the nominations are organic and represent the broad section of both established and emerging influencers.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As a team, we get to meet creators whose work is strong and sticky enough to earn them multiple nominations from the audience."

Following the nomination phase, the independent juries in each market will evaluate the nominees and announce the top 10 in each category.

Marking the first phase of the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023, the nomination period sets the stage for the grand finale events to be held simultaneously in all six Pulse markets on October 7, 2023.

Pulse is Africa’s leading innovative media company. You can follow Pulse Africa's corporate channels on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anthill Studio's fantasy movie, 'Mikolo' lands official release date

Anthill Studio's fantasy movie, 'Mikolo' lands official release date

BBNaija's Tacha says she spent $30,000 on her teeth

BBNaija's Tacha says she spent $30,000 on her teeth

Pulse kicks off nomination phase for Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

Pulse kicks off nomination phase for Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

'BBNaija' season 4 winner Mercy Eke opens up about losing her father

'BBNaija' season 4 winner Mercy Eke opens up about losing her father

Crayon is a talent whose time has come

Crayon is a talent whose time has come

Mission Impossible and Oppenheimer light up summer Box office

Mission Impossible and Oppenheimer light up summer Box office

All you need to know about the first-day squabbles on 'BBNaija All Stars'

All you need to know about the first-day squabbles on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Seyi Vibez joins Burna Boy in Audiomack's Billionaires Club

Seyi Vibez joins Burna Boy in Audiomack's Billionaires Club

I would only go for 'BBNaija All Stars' if I'm getting paid for it - Tacha

I would only go for 'BBNaija All Stars' if I'm getting paid for it - Tacha

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain

Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

London Diamond League: Noah Lyles betters Usain Bolt's 200m record

London Diamond League: Noah Lyles betters Usain Bolt's 200m record

Erling Haaland: Manchester City star gets ₦‎5 million MOTM award

Erling Haaland: Manchester City star gets ₦‎5 million MOTM award

Chelsea offer ₦39 billion for Eagles Star

Chelsea offer ₦39 billion for Eagles Star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Regina Daniels has officially been dubbed the social secretary of the Senator’s wives association of Nigeria.[Instagram/ReginaDaniels]

Regina Daniels appointed social secretary of Senator’s wives association of Nigeria

Big brother Naija season 5 winner Laycon bags his Masters Degree

BBNaija alumnus Laycon celebrates as he bags Master's degree

From left to right and top to bottom: Mike, Nengi, Ozo, Dorathy, and Neo are the most uncontroversial BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

Who are the most uncontroversial BBNaija housemates ever? ChatGPT answers

From left to right and top to bottom: Tobi, Diane, Laycon and Bisola are some of the friendliest BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

These are the 7 friendliest BBNaija housemates of all time