RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Pulse Influencer Awards: 5 interesting highlights from the awards

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

It was all about fun, fanfare, music, dance, food and yes, the awards at the Pulse Influencer Awards.

A cross section of Nigerian influencers at the Pulse Influencer Awards [Pulse]
A cross section of Nigerian influencers at the Pulse Influencer Awards [Pulse]

The maiden edition of the Pulse Influencer Awards was held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, in Lagos.

Recommended articles

The event took place at the exclusive Sea Lounge located in the highbrow Lekki area of Lagos.

As expected, the venue was packed with influencers from various social media platforms, friends, partners and well-wishers of Pulse.

www.instagram.com

For this article, we will be giving you some interesting highlights from the event we would love to tag 'The event of the year.'

www.instagram.com

Nigerian content creator and social media influencer, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori popularly known as Kie Kie was the star of the evening. From the moment she walked into the venue, everyone wanted to take a selfie or just have her on their side of the red carpet.

The UK-trained marketer didn't just come for the award show but also came to party. When she was announced 'Most Innovative Influencer of The Year' her entrance to the stage to collect her award was lit. Let's just say apart from being an influencer, Kie Kie has got to be one of the best dancers in town.

www.instagram.com

Pulse has always been a platform for not just already established celebrities but up-and-coming stars. For the Pulse Influencer Awards this year, five up-and-coming artists were given the opportunity to entertain guests.

One performance that stood out all evening was that of the sexy-looking Issi. She took the guests down memory lane with some Nigerian dancehall songs from the late 1990s and early 2000s. Let's just say she knows how to start a party without putting in so much effort.

Other artists who performed included, Muyiwa, Dania Ade and An Ocean of Love.

When DJ Shawn first gave that electrifying performance during the sixth season of Big Brother Naija, we knew a star was born. The fast-rising disc jockey was the official DJ for this year's edition of the Pulse Influencers Award.

Dressed in a tuxedo, he kicked off the event in style, mesmerised everyone with music, left some people dancing all evening and brought down the roof. DJ Shawn understood the assignment and gave an exceptional performance.

www.instagram.com

The award night hosted some of the big names on social media. Among those who turned for the award were some of the housemates from the sixth season of Big Brother Naija. Saskay won the award for 'The Art Influencer Of The Year.' She also received Liquorose's award for 'Dance Influencer Of The Year.'

www.instagram.com

Another BBNaija housemate who was in the house was the 6'7 tall Niyi. Even though he was not up for any awards, he presented some of the awards of the evening.

www.instagram.com

A number of celebrities, influencers and partners were present at the awards night. Among those who turned for the event included Noble Igwe, Kie Kie, BBNaija's Saskay, BBNaija's Niyi, Josh 2 Funny and BBNaija's Elozonam.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

2 teenage girls arrested as marathon threesome kills pensioner who promised them job

2 teenage girls arrested as marathon threesome kills pensioner who promised them job

Tiwa Savage says she's being blackmailed with her sex tape

Tiwa Savage says she's being blackmailed with her sex tape

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

Court sentences Maina’s son Faisal to 24 years imprisonment

Court sentences Maina’s son Faisal to 24 years imprisonment

Where to invest money for good returns in Nigeria?

Where to invest money for good returns in Nigeria?

Trending

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - Princess Shyngle on how she lost her pregnancy

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

Nana Aba Anamoah may face up to 12 months jail sentence over Range Rover gift

Tiwa Savage says she's being blackmailed with her sex tape

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage [Instagram/TiwaSavage]

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Wendy Shay and her mother selling pure water in Germany