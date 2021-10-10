Pulse Influencer Awards: 5 interesting highlights from the awards

The event took place at the exclusive Sea Lounge located in the highbrow Lekki area of Lagos.

As expected, the venue was packed with influencers from various social media platforms, friends, partners and well-wishers of Pulse.

For this article, we will be giving you some interesting highlights from the event we would love to tag 'The event of the year.'

1 Kie Kie was the star of the evening

Nigerian content creator and social media influencer, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori popularly known as Kie Kie was the star of the evening. From the moment she walked into the venue, everyone wanted to take a selfie or just have her on their side of the red carpet.

The UK-trained marketer didn't just come for the award show but also came to party. When she was announced 'Most Innovative Influencer of The Year' her entrance to the stage to collect her award was lit. Let's just say apart from being an influencer, Kie Kie has got to be one of the best dancers in town.

2 Issi's performance

Pulse has always been a platform for not just already established celebrities but up-and-coming stars. For the Pulse Influencer Awards this year, five up-and-coming artists were given the opportunity to entertain guests.

One performance that stood out all evening was that of the sexy-looking Issi. She took the guests down memory lane with some Nigerian dancehall songs from the late 1990s and early 2000s. Let's just say she knows how to start a party without putting in so much effort.

Other artists who performed included, Muyiwa, Dania Ade and An Ocean of Love.

3 DJ Shawn

When DJ Shawn first gave that electrifying performance during the sixth season of Big Brother Naija, we knew a star was born. The fast-rising disc jockey was the official DJ for this year's edition of the Pulse Influencers Award.

Dressed in a tuxedo, he kicked off the event in style, mesmerised everyone with music, left some people dancing all evening and brought down the roof. DJ Shawn understood the assignment and gave an exceptional performance.

4 BBNaija's 'Shine Ya Eye' housemates

The award night hosted some of the big names on social media. Among those who turned for the award were some of the housemates from the sixth season of Big Brother Naija. Saskay won the award for 'The Art Influencer Of The Year.' She also received Liquorose's award for 'Dance Influencer Of The Year.'

Another BBNaija housemate who was in the house was the 6'7 tall Niyi. Even though he was not up for any awards, he presented some of the awards of the evening.

5 The roll call