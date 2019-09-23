Popular On-Air Personality, Tolu 'Toolz' Demuren has lost her father, Oba Abiodun Oniru at the age of 82.

Pulse exclusively gathered the first-class monarch in Iru Victoria and its environs died on Monday at his palace in Oniru Palace.

His first son, Adesegun Oniru was Commissioner of Waterfront for former Governor Babatunde Fashola in Lagos. Details shortly.

