Here’s how Layi Wasabi became one of your favourite skit makers

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Here is everything you need to know.

Layi Wasabi


In a world filled with millions of content creators and skit makers, Layi Wasabi found his niche. He is now fondly known for his numerous ground-breaking, relatable, and rib-cracking comedic skits.

Layi Wasabi, whose real name is Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola, is a Nigerian comedian, content creator, and lawyer. He is known for his unique style of comedy, often portraying a comical lawyer in his skits.

Layi Wasabi gained prominence in the Nigerian entertainment scene with his viral social media videos, starting around 2021.

Layi was born on July 11, 2001, in Osogbo, Osun State, and lived there for the most part of his life with his mother and brother. His father passed away when he was a child, so he was raised by his mother, uncles, and other relatives.

His primary and secondary school education was in Osun State and he got his degree in law from Bowen University. Despite being a popular comedian, he is a qualified, professional lawyer.

Young Layi wasabi


Layi Wasabi had been making content across social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram for years but he got his big break when one of his skits went viral in 2021.

The actor is able to bring his characters to life by having them sound like people he met and heard during his childhood, growing up in Osun State.

On June 23, 2023, Layi was scouted and signed to Penzaaraville Africa, a talent management company.

His brand of content is characterised by sarcastic depictions of con artists—the corrupt alajo, the corrupt lawyer, the corrupt policeman, and many more.

He also dabbled into acting and his acting credits include roles in Aníkúlápó and Adire, the latter of which grossed ₦31 million at the box office.

He has been featured in various paid campaigns with big brands like Chicken Republic, Flutterwave, Laughing Out Loud Naija, Ladipoe, and more.

The renowned content creator does not have a girlfriend and only started going on dates in 2022; he has stressed that he does not believe in the term ‘girlfriend.’.

Layi used to be an introvert before going into content creation and he believes that he has been forced out of his shell and has become more sociable.

He confessed that he always knew that he wanted to be a comedian, right from secondary school, which his mother did not agree with.

Layi Wasabi details the inspiration behind his characters

  • Layi won the Emerging Force award at the 2023 Trendupp Awards, an award ceremony for Nigeria’s digital content creators.
  • In September 2023, he won the Revelation of the Year award at the Wale Adenuga Production’s Nigerian Comedy Awards.
  •  He was also nominated for The Future Awards Africa’s Content Creation Prize in September 2023.
  • In 2024, he clinched the award for Best Digital Content Creator at the AMVCA’s.
  • He was also selected and recognised as part of Meta’s  Creators of Tomorrow campaign in March 2024.
Layi Wasabi with his Best Digital Content Creator award at the 2024 AMVCA


In his rise to fame, Layi Wasabi has become one of Nigeria’s most popular digital content creators and has promised to continue to evolve with the times. Without using typical sound effects, objectifying women, and perpetuating stereotypes, he has successfully created a brand in the comedic skit-making scene that is set apart from the rest.

