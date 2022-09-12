RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Prince Harry mourns Queen Elizabeth’s death in statement

Odion Okonofua

Prince Harry says the Queen will be sorely missed.

In a statement released by the Duke of Sussex, he recounted all the special times he spent with the late queen.

"In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen — and in mourning her loss — we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty," he wrote.

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my commander-in-chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren."

“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed.”

It is a known fact that Prince Harry and his grandmother shared a special relationship.

When Harry and his wife Meghan Markle welcomed their second child in 2021, they named her after the late queen - Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

It would be recalled that in January 2020, Prince Harry and his wife, Markle shocked the world when they announced that they would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

The couple announced the shocking news via their official Instagram page in 2020.

According to them, they would be stepping aside and moving to North America.

