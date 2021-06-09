RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Prince Harry hits back after reports he didn't ask the Queen's permission to name daughter 'Lilibet'

Odion Okonofua

Harry is reported to have called his grandmother before announcing the name of his daughter.

Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Prince Harry has slammed reports that he didn't seek permission from his grandmother, the Queen of England, Elizabeth, before naming his daughter 'Lilibet.'

According to reports, the monarch was “never asked” her opinion on her grandson’s decision to name their second child after her.

“Palace source tells BBC that the Queen was not asked by Meghan and Harry over the use of her childhood nickname; reports suggested Harry had sought permission from Queen to call newborn ‘Lilibet’; but Palace source says the Queen was ‘never asked’," Jonny Dymond told Radio 4 “Today” program.

Queen Elizabeth of England.
Queen Elizabeth of England.

Responding to the Palace source, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official spokesman said: "The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement, in fact his grandmother was the first family member he called."

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle

"During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honor. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name."

The couple welcomed their second child over the weekend and named her after the queen and Harry's late mother, Diana.

Odion Okonofua

