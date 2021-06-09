Prince Harry hits back after reports he didn't ask the Queen's permission to name daughter 'Lilibet'

According to reports, the monarch was “never asked” her opinion on her grandson’s decision to name their second child after her.

“Palace source tells BBC that the Queen was not asked by Meghan and Harry over the use of her childhood nickname; reports suggested Harry had sought permission from Queen to call newborn ‘Lilibet’; but Palace source says the Queen was ‘never asked’," Jonny Dymond told Radio 4 “Today” program.

Pulse Nigeria

Responding to the Palace source, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official spokesman said: "The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement, in fact his grandmother was the first family member he called."

Pulse Nigeria

"During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honor. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name."