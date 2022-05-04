RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Post Malone expecting 1st child with longtime girlfriend

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The 26-year-old rapper hosted family and friends to a party over the weekend to celebrate the big news.

American rapper Post Malone [Instagram/PostMalone]

The rapper made the big news known during a chat with the “Circles.”

“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad,” he told the publication.

“Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

According to sources close to the rapper, a party was held with close family members over the weekend to celebrate the big news.

In a recent chat with Billboard, the rapper revealed why he decided to move away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles to Salt Lake City.

"People wanted me to stay in LA — that’s where the work gets done — but I was fed up. There’s always something to do, and someone always wants something from ya — and I didn’t want to go crazy,” he said.

"The move to Utah has made things a lot better for my mental health. It’s been very, very good,” he continued. “It’s something I had to do because LA was kicking my ass. So it is tough, but it is worth it.”

Austin Richard Post, known professionally as Post Malone, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter.

Known for his introspective songwriting and variegated vocal styles, Malone has gained acclaim for blending genres and subgenres of pop, hip hop, R&B, and trap.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

Post Malone expecting 1st child with longtime girlfriend

