Portable storms streets with food and gifts, win the hearts of many

Controversial singer Portable has won many hearts by reaching out to the less privileged on the streets.
How ironic that the self-proclaimed street problem is giving to the streets!
Taking to his Instagram page, the street-hop singer shared a video of himself and his team gifting food items to people in rural areas.
This is coming at a time when many Nigerians are struggling to make ends meet due to many constraints.
Portable captioned his post with his catchphrase, "Who go help you, no go stress you."
"Zazuu stop waiting for things to happen. Go out and make it happen who go help you, no go stress you. We meet everyone for a reason either they are a blessing or a lesson. Street ti take over wahala Ika of Afrika. the street problem, Idamu adugboyin. showing luv to the street," he wrote.
Portable is known for many controversial things, but this time his actions have endeared him to many.
