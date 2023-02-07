Portable storms streets with food and gifts, win the hearts of many

Taking to his Instagram page, the street-hop singer shared a video of himself and his team gifting food items to people in rural areas.

This is coming at a time when many Nigerians are struggling to make ends meet due to many constraints.

Portable captioned his post with his catchphrase, "Who go help you, no go stress you."

"Zazuu stop waiting for things to happen. Go out and make it happen who go help you, no go stress you. We meet everyone for a reason either they are a blessing or a lesson. Street ti take over wahala Ika of Afrika. the street problem, Idamu adugboyin. showing luv to the street," he wrote.