RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Popular pastor gifts homeless veteran Nollywood actor Kenneth Aguba free accommodation

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Veteran actor Kenneth Aguba [Twitter]
Veteran actor Kenneth Aguba [Twitter]

It was recently revealed that the veteran actor has been homeless for a while.

Recommended articles

Following the reports of the news, Chinyere who is the senior pastor at Omega Power Ministry reached out to the homeless actor, stating that the actor will be given accommodation in one of the ministry’s free estates in Rivers State.

In a series of posts shared via the official page of the church on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, the veteran actor was welcomed to Portharcourt while his accommodation was sorted.

"The veteran Nigerian actor Kenneth Aguba who was recently found homeless has been found by the General Overseer of OPM, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, he has been given an accommodation at one of the OPM free estates, he is now at the OPM free hospital for medical checkup. God is great," the post read.

Aguba went viral on social media after a Twitter user revealed that he had been living in a dilapidated building after becoming homeless.

Popular for playing comic and ‘red cap’ chief roles, Aguba has been in over a dozen Nollywood home videos.

Since the viral photos, the Actors Guild of Nigeria has come under intense criticism, with disturbed fans questioning the Guild’s mandate.

While the AGN is yet to react to Aguba’s viral photos, its national president, Emeka Rollas has made recent moves to address crowdfunding for veterans in distress.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Popular pastor gifts homeless veteran Nollywood actor Kenneth Aguba free accommodation

Popular pastor gifts homeless veteran Nollywood actor Kenneth Aguba free accommodation

Wizkid scores fourth Billboard Hot 100 entry

Wizkid scores fourth Billboard Hot 100 entry

Richard Mofe Damijo releases stunning photos to mark 61st birthday

Richard Mofe Damijo releases stunning photos to mark 61st birthday

'Music is the only thing moving Nigeria forward' Paul of P-Square says

'Music is the only thing moving Nigeria forward' Paul of P-Square says

Sozo films debuts official trailer for thriller ‘Choke’

Sozo films debuts official trailer for thriller ‘Choke’

Uche Maduagwu makes u-turn, says he is gay

Uche Maduagwu makes u-turn, says he is gay

Marvel comics to introduce new gay Spider-Man character

Marvel comics to introduce new gay Spider-Man character

Precious Asuai & Tosin Oyalegan debut anthology film ‘Something Special’

Precious Asuai & Tosin Oyalegan debut anthology film ‘Something Special’

Yul Edochie offers to help homeless colleague Kenneth Aguba

Yul Edochie offers to help homeless colleague Kenneth Aguba

Trending

Regina Daniels and hubby welcome 2nd child

Regina Daniels and her wealthy husband, Prince Ned Nwoko [nstagram/greatprincened]

Regina Daniels gifted plot of land worth N35M

Regina Daniels [Instagram/ReginaDaniels]

IK Ogbonna bags doctorate degree

Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna [Instagram/IKOgbonna]

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz's marriage crashes

Funke Akindele and husband, JJC Skillz [Instagram/JJCSkillz]