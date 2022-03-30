RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Police visits Will Smith's home after actor slaps Chris Rock

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

A drone was reported to be flying around the residence of the Smiths.

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith
Will and Jada Pinkett Smith

Men of the Los Angeles Police Department have visited the home of American actor Will Smith two days after he slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Recommended articles

Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada's bald head and got slapped by the 'Fresh Prince of Belair' star.

Officers were spotted driving into the gates of the Smiths Calabasas mansion in a marked patrol car at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, Splash News reported as they snapped photos of the police vehicle.

Police visits Will Smith's home after actor slaps Chris Rock
Police visits Will Smith's home after actor slaps Chris Rock Pulse Nigeria

Los Angeles County Sheriff spokesperson said they got a call that someone was flying a drone around the Smiths' residence.

"We just sent that unit over there to try to locate the drone and see if there was a paparazzi or what was going on but when the deputies got there, they weren’t able to locate the drone. It had already left the area," he said.

On Sunday night during the awards, Rock took to the stage where he made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada's bald head.

“Jada, I love you, ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” but while the “King Richard” star first laughed about the joke, he immediately turned sour.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars
Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars Pulse Nigeria

Smith walked up to Rock and slapped him. A few seconds later, Rock responded, “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s–t out of me” before defending what was “just a ‘G.I. Jane’ joke.”

But the Oscar-winning actor was not having it and again screamed, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth.”

“That was the greatest night in the history of television,” Rock remarked.

Smith has since apologised over the altercation.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Concentrate on your new job as Davido's son's nanny' - Timaya drags Ubi Franklin

'Concentrate on your new job as Davido's son's nanny' - Timaya drags Ubi Franklin

Police visits Will Smith's home after actor slaps Chris Rock

Police visits Will Smith's home after actor slaps Chris Rock

Praiz & Liquorose feature in short film ‘Reckless’ directed by Ifan Michael

Praiz & Liquorose feature in short film ‘Reckless’ directed by Ifan Michael

MTV Shuga’s full library premieres on Netflix

MTV Shuga’s full library premieres on Netflix

Alec Baldwin expecting 7th child with Hilaria Baldwin

Alec Baldwin expecting 7th child with Hilaria Baldwin

Disney+ confirms launch date in South Africa

Disney+ confirms launch date in South Africa

Rema says that he only collaborated with his friends on 'Rave and Roses': Good or bad? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Rema says that he only collaborated with his friends on 'Rave and Roses': Good or bad? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Boomplay and 9mobile partner for affordable music streaming in Nigeria

Boomplay and 9mobile partner for affordable music streaming in Nigeria

Nigerian artistes have more foresight than Ghanaian musicians – 3Music Awards' CEO

Nigerian artistes have more foresight than Ghanaian musicians – 3Music Awards' CEO

Trending

Kizz Daniel shows off mother of his kids for the 1st time on Mother's Day

Nigerian music star Kizz Daniel [Instagram/KizzDaniel]

John Okafor (Mr Ibu) says he was poisoned at an event in Abuja

John Okafor aka Mr Ibu

'I'm not begging anybody for financial assistance' - John Okafor (Mr Ibu) cries out

John Okafor aka Mr Ibu

Denrele Edun recounts affair with late singer Goldie while she was married

Denrele Edun and Goldie Harvey