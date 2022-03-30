Police visits Will Smith's home after actor slaps Chris Rock

Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada's bald head and got slapped by the 'Fresh Prince of Belair' star.

Officers were spotted driving into the gates of the Smiths Calabasas mansion in a marked patrol car at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, Splash News reported as they snapped photos of the police vehicle.

Pulse Nigeria

Los Angeles County Sheriff spokesperson said they got a call that someone was flying a drone around the Smiths' residence.

"We just sent that unit over there to try to locate the drone and see if there was a paparazzi or what was going on but when the deputies got there, they weren’t able to locate the drone. It had already left the area," he said.

On Sunday night during the awards, Rock took to the stage where he made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada's bald head.

“Jada, I love you, ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” but while the “King Richard” star first laughed about the joke, he immediately turned sour.

Pulse Nigeria

Smith walked up to Rock and slapped him. A few seconds later, Rock responded, “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s–t out of me” before defending what was “just a ‘G.I. Jane’ joke.”

But the Oscar-winning actor was not having it and again screamed, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth.”

“That was the greatest night in the history of television,” Rock remarked.