Reports coming in from the police says that Jussie Smollett rehearsed his own attack with the two Nigerian brothers.

According to TMZ, the two brothers, Abel and Ola Osundairo told cops they got in a car with Jussie and scouted a location, settling on the one right outside the actor's apartment. The brothers said Jussie chose the spot because he believed a camera would have captured the action.

The police also report that Jussie Smollett asked the brothers not to attack him to the point where he would be badly bruised.

The brothers also claimed that on the night of the attack, even though they were nervous, they acted accordingly. At some point, a car drove by and they felt someone had spotted them.

It would be recalled that the police had kicked off an investigation into the alleged attack on Jussie and the home of the two Nigerian brothers was searched. In the coming week, a grand jury will preside over the case in Chicago.

The police in the United States of America are questioning the two people of interest involved in the assault case on Jussie Smollett. According to TMZ, the two men who are of Nigerian heritage were said to have flown out of the country the night after the attack on the Empire star. However, the said men returned to the US on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

The police then took a swipe on the residence of the two men and a number of items of special interest including 5 bottles of bleach, a red hat, 2 laptops, and others were seized by the police.

The two Nigerians are said to have been extras on the TV series Empire. Chicago PD has confirmed that the 2 men taken in for questioning are the same men in the surveillance video screen grab. The PD confirms transportation records, along with interviews with Jussie and other witnesses, led to the ID of the 2 men.