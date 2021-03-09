British broadcaster Piers Morgan has quit his 'Good Morning Britain' job a day after his remarks about Meghan Markle.

“Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add," the network's statement read.

Morgan stormed off the live broadcast after his colleague, Alex Beresford called him out for continuing to “trash” Markle following her bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with husband Prince Harry.

"I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle. You’ve made it so clear a number of times on this program, and I understand that you had a personal relationship with Meghan Markle and she cut you off,” Beresford said.

Since the interview between the royals aired on Sunday, March 7, 2021, Morgan has continued to slam Markle and her husband for what he described as “an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of The Queen and the royal family.”

The Queen of England has released an official statement following the now-famous interview.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” she said.