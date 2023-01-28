Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, better known as Mr. P, has shared a lovely video of himself and his daughter, Aliona, on social media.
Peter Okoye has a good time with daughter Aliona
He referred to his daughter as his "mugu button."
The proud father of two can be seen having a good time with his daughter as they engage in a number of outdoor games in a recent video that he posted on his Instagram page.
The musician first played snooker with his adorable daughter before they both dove into a pool for more amusement.
Sharing the video of the precious father-daughter interactions, Okoye referred to his daughter as his "mugu button," a Nigerian slang word for someone who is aware of a person's vulnerability and can easily persuade that person to do their bidding.
He captioned the video, "Beautiful Friday afternoon with my "Mugu Button" ALIONA#TGIF."
Okoye and his then-girlfriend, Lola Omotayo, welcomed their daughter Aliona into a hospital in San Francisco, California, in 2013.
