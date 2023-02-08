ADVERTISEMENT
'Grammy nominee wey dey live for trenches' - Peter Okoye blasts Seun Kuti for comments about Peter Obi

Babatunde Lawal

As the 2023 elections draw near, tension grows as two Nigerian musicians, Seun Kuti and Peter Okoye, of the P-Square group, trade words on social media.

Peter Okoye, Peter Obi, Seun Kuti [Nigerian Eye]
Peter Okoye, Peter Obi, Seun Kuti

More Nigerian celebrity drama as musicians Seun Kuti and Peter Okoye, a.k.a. Mr. P, slammed each other on social media.

The issue started when Kuti said he believes that no politician can save Nigeria except for Nigerians themselves.

Kuti's son insisted that even if Sowore wins the election, he cannot make any effective change in a country with PDP and APC-controlled states.

He went on to say that Peter Obi is an opportunist who switched to the Labour Party after losing the PDP primaries.

The comment struck a nerve with Okoye, who has been an avid supporter of the Obi movement.

Reacting to this Peter Okoye wrote: “Dude just erased his father’s history. You said only the propel of Nigeria can save Nigeria. Is PO and the rest candidates not Nigerian people? Shame! Shame! Shame!!!”

Reacting further, Okoye has taken another swipe at the afrobeats singer, saying he is H nothing without his Kuti name.

He also insulted Kuti's music career, calling him a Grammy nominee who is still living in the trenches.

Recall that Kuti has been nominated for the prestigious award severally and never won.

Seun is yet to respond.

Babatunde Lawal

