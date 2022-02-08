Pete Davidson calls Kim Kardashian his ‘girlfriend’ for the first time

Pete Davidson has for the first referred to Kim Kardashian as his girlfriend in public.
Kim and Pete first sparked relationship rumours in Oct 2021.
The comedian made this known while answering questions during a chat with People's TV about his fame and how it has changed his lifestyle.
"Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much," he said.
This will be the first time Davidson has publicly addressed the status of their relationship.
Kim and Davidson first sparked relationship rumours in October 2021, after they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster ride, during a trip to Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.
This was followed by another private dinner date about a week later.
Weeks after, they took trips to Davidson's native New York City and Kardashian’s hometown of Los Angeles.
