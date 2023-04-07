'People tagged me mumu for following Nini' - Saga comments on journey with fiancée

On the show, Saga was disliked by many because of the kind of relationship he shared with Nini. They shared everything together from their third week in the house until they both got evicted.

In an interview with media personality Chude, Saga addressed these trolls and spoke about the relationship between himself and Nini in the house.

According to Saga, he was because he was drawn to her emotionally, as that was his nature, and he didn't see anything wrong with that.

"It's not like I committed any crime. I followed one woman, as it should be," Saga said.

Taking responsibility for some of his actions, he admitted that he could have handled some situations better. He recounted the instance where he cried on camera after Nini went missing instead of privately.

He acknowledged that his actions added to the public’s perception of him.

Last week, a video of the moment Saga proposed to Nini went viral, with fans drooling over the duo’s love journey.

