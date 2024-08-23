Paying bride price depicts transfer of ownership of the bride - Singer Brymo

Taking to his Instagram story on August 23, 2024, Brymo shared his perspective on how the practice reflects outdated views of women as property.

He wrote, "I saw in a movie scene the other day where a man told a female love interest that 'a woman that can be bought is not worth having'.. and it all made sense to me without a doubt left in my mind, and that the practice of paying bride-price depicts the transfer of ownership of the bride."

The singer went further, noting that the practice creates complications for both the bride and the groom.

He continued, "And I may participate nought of that, and especially because the other who was paid for may ever still choose to be as they want to afterwards... and posing ownership problems for the procurer...and a man expresses full ownership on things he pays for...yet a woman ain’t a thing to own or one to dictate for."

In another post, he stressed that abortion healthcare should be accessible and legalised, in a bid to curb child abandonment.