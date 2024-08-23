ADVERTISEMENT
Paying bride price depicts transfer of ownership of the bride - Singer Brymo

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

However, he stresses that a woman isn't a thing to own or to dictate for...

Brymo also calls for the legalisation of abortion
Brymo also calls for the legalisation of abortion

Taking to his Instagram story on August 23, 2024, Brymo shared his perspective on how the practice reflects outdated views of women as property.

He wrote, "I saw in a movie scene the other day where a man told a female love interest that 'a woman that can be bought is not worth having'.. and it all made sense to me without a doubt left in my mind, and that the practice of paying bride-price depicts the transfer of ownership of the bride."

The singer went further, noting that the practice creates complications for both the bride and the groom.

He continued, "And I may participate nought of that, and especially because the other who was paid for may ever still choose to be as they want to afterwards... and posing ownership problems for the procurer...and a man expresses full ownership on things he pays for...yet a woman ain’t a thing to own or one to dictate for."

In another post, he stressed that abortion healthcare should be accessible and legalised, in a bid to curb child abandonment.

He wrote, "Let abortions on all safe levels be legal, and so that folks may be enforced to stay and raise the kids they bring forth by law... there is too much of letting adults walk away from commitments they pretended to be partaking of a while before..-; and abortion being legal may then let us decide properly what child to keep, and the law to stay and raise them may then exist for knowing that no child may be abandoned!!"

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

